New York Mets

North Jersey
28911775001_5767815131001_5767800627001-vs

Mets manager Mickey Callaway discusses Brandon Nimmo's demotion

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 32s

... ey Callaway discusses Brandon Nimmo's demotion Post to Facebook Mets manager Mickey Callaway discusses Brandon Nimmo's demotion Mets manager Mick ...

Tweets