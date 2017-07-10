New York Mets

nj.com
24355785-standard

Mets troll MLB's early-season power rankings

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 11m

... in a sarcastic tone. [?] Seems accurate. https://t.co/0LPu7xPONk -- New York Mets (@Mets) April 10, 2018 Here are the nine teams that came in ahead of the Met ...

Tweets