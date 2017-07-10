New York Mets

Medium
1*1iphwxjatx5kriqnntuvvw

Mickey Callaway is exactly what the Mets needed

by: Zachary Florio Gotham Sports Network 5m

... and notched his first save. What does this mean for Rhame, Callaway, and the Mets? Callaway threw Rhame in the deep end and put him in a high-pressure situati ...

Tweets