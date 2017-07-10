New York Mets

For The Win
Gty_493136544_76809752

Keith Hernandez is now on Twitter, and it's predictably phenomenal

by: Ted Berg USA Today: For The Win 17m

... letely self-aware.   Good night everybody! Just got home from the park. Nice Mets win. Harvey looked good. He will improve. Tough night to pitch. My MB C55 AM ...

Tweets