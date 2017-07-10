New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Travis d’Arnaud put on 10-day DL with elbow injury | Newsday

by: N/A Newsday 3s

... 3:00 PM Catcher Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the 10-day disabled list, the Mets announced Wednesday. Newsday’s Tim Healey tweeted that d’Arnaud has a partia ...

Tweets