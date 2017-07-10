New York Mets

Metro News
Tomas_nido_mets

Meet Mets C Tomas Nido, Travis d'Arnaud's replacement

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2m

... 8 Nido provides a fresh option and some promise at the position as he is the Mets' 11th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. He's spent a little over a year with ...

Tweets