New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-942431696

In progress: Jarlin Garcia, Marlins’ bullpen working on a no-hitter against the Mets

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m

... quez accomplished the feat on June 3 last year against the Diamondbacks. The Mets were last no-hit on the final day of the 2015 season by the Nationals’ Max S ...

Tweets