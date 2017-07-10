New York Mets

Fox Sports
041118-fsf-mlb-miami-marlins-garcia-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.58

Jarlin Garcia dominant for 6 no-hit frames but Marlins can't avoid being swept by Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2m

... seven-season history of Marlins Park. Attendance was 6,150, and they saw the Mets sweep a series from their NL East rivals for the first time since August 201 ...

Tweets