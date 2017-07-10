New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10766692

X-Rays come back negative on Kevin Plawecki’s left hand

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... the game and came around to score on ’s two-run single. Tomás Nido, whom the Mets called up earlier today from Double-A Binghamton, pinch hit for Plawecki lat ...

Tweets