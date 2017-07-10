New York Mets

Kevin Plawecki dodges serious injury on day Mets lose d’Arnaud

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

... hit in the hand like that, you get a little scared,” Plawecki said after the Mets’ 4-1 victory at Marlins Park. “But I could move it right away and make a fis ...

