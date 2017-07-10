New York Mets

Metro News
Sptn_realmuto_0413

Mets MLB trade rumors: Could JT Realmuto be an option?

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 6m

... roven to be nothing more than a light-hitting backup.  Related Articles Meet Mets C Tomas Nido, Travis d'Arnaud's replacement 04/11/18 Sick, slumping Cespedes ...

Tweets