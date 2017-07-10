New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10766692

Kevin Plawecki Will Get His Chance To Be New York Mets' Regular Catcher

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

... f d’Arnaud does require surgery. Lobaton isn’t on the 40 man roster, but the Mets can clear a spot for him by placing d’Arnaud on the 60 day disabled list. In ...

Tweets