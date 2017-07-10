New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9730123_154511658_lowres

MMO Exclusive: Author of “The Shift”, Russell A. Carleton

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 7m

... why versatility should be something that’s more readily looked for. For the Mets, a guy like Phil Evans comes to mind, who they are also teaching to catch. S ...

Tweets