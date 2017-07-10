New York Mets

The Mets Police
Hypnotoad

You WILL look at this picture of Mr. Met and this Yard Goat goat thing

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

... Met for being apart of our @SportsCenter all-access show @GoYardGoats @Mets pic.twitter.com/9LWK1SWMQa — Lisa A. Stokes (@LisaAStokes) April 12, 2018 Me ...

Tweets