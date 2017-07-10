New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10781228

Stat Preview: Milwaukee Brewers, April 13-15

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 5m

... t a 2.44% whiff per swing rate on his sinker through his first three starts. Mets’ Early Check-In Steven Matz went offspeed heavy in his start against the Nat ...

Tweets