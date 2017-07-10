New York Mets

Mets Minors
MMN Recap: Nimmo Returns to Vegas With Two Hits

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 3m

... career,  Luis Carpio launched a solo shot in the seventh frame to extend the Mets lead.  Anthony Dimino also homered while Jacob Zanon had three hits. RHP  Jo ...

