New York Mets: Enjoying 10-1 with an Amazin’ Billions mashup
by: Justin Birnbaum — Elite Sports NY 4m
... ders, but still managed to come through with back-to-back hits, allowing the Mets to take the lead. This was just the latest in a series of unconventional mov ...
Possible #Mets Trade Targets: 1. J.T. Reamuto - Marlins 2. Robinson Chirinos - Rangers 3. Devin Mesoraco - Reds 4.… https://t.co/TFUIGb7LFtTV / Radio Personality
The Mets’ bullpen has been great, and Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo have been a huge part of that. https://t.co/6DwljrtgORBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s the #Mets statement on Kevin Plawecki. They’re calling it a hairline fracture in his hand...Blogger / Podcaster
Here’s an update: ⬇️⬇️As I just reported on @SNYtv, I can confirm @NYPost_Mets report of a fracture for Plawecki. That’s the bad news. T… https://t.co/mVPvX0gliFBlogger / Podcaster
I do, actually.@michaelgbaron Eerily similar to 20 yrs ago, Hundley down, Mets needed catcher early in season, Marlins were lookin… https://t.co/dlIFPUYadRBlogger / Podcaster
This is where a 10-1 cushion comes in handy - the Mets don’t need to rush an acquisition. But expect that front off… https://t.co/PyVs7JifcSBlogger / Podcaster
