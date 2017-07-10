New York Mets

CBS Sports
Usatsi-10781839-kevin-plawecki

It's early, but the Mets already have serious concerns at catcher after d'Arnaud and Plawecki injuries - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 7m

... ar in mind that young catchers often develop late with the bat. As well, the Mets' farm system is generally a pitcher-friendly one in terms of leagues and bal ...

Tweets