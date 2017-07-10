New York Mets
Mets have spoken to Marlins about star catcher
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 4m
... ificant haul from the Mets to land Realmuto from the rebuilding Marlins. The 27-year-old has yet to pla ...
Tweets
-
-
-
We’ve selected the contract of catcher José Lobatón from Las Vegas, recalled OF Brandon Nimmo from Las Vegas and op… https://t.co/zdLQQT9coxOfficial Team Account
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Dude's had a very rough career.Travis d’Arnaud will officially have Tommy John surgery.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets say d'Arnaud will have Tommy John surgery next week. Plawecki estimated at 3-4 weeks before he can return, according to the club.Beat Writer / Columnist
