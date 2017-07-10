New York Mets

North Jersey
28911775001_5770015960001_5770014706001-vs

Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki headed to DL for first time

by: Greg Tartaglia, Staff Writer, @NJTags13 North Jersey 3m

... eer. Post to Facebook Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki headed to DL for first time After learning he will mi ...

Tweets