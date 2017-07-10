New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud talks about needing to have Tommy John surgery
by: Greg Tartaglia, Staff Writer, @NJTags13 — North Jersey 5m
... dia after learning he’ll need Tommy John surgery on the same day that fellow Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki lands on the DL. Check out this story on northjersey. ...
Tweets
-
Shouts out to @TylerKepner and @OysterBayBomber for the assist in coverage this weekend.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Brewers at #Mets, (Z.Davies vs S.Matz) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/Hq5DhpOlUZ #playballMisc
-
Back in the Big ?, we’re ready to play ⚾️! #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
According to Aaron Boone, Tim Naehring has been down in SWB watching Torres.There's another hit for Gleyber Torres. Line drive to center in the first inning.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Book got out on Vladito quickly. Saw only one fastball in his first at-bat.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s go Matz‼️ ?Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets