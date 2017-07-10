New York Mets

North Jersey
636404919173093291-bx009-167c-9

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud to have season-ending surgery; Brandon Nimmo is back

by: NorthJersey North Jersey 2m

... L MORE A day placing him on the disabled list with a partially torn UCL, the Mets announced Friday that Travis d'Arnaud will undergo Tommy John surgery. The p ...

Tweets