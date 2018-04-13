New York Mets
Game Chatter: Zach Davies vs Steven Matz (4/13/18)
by: Other — Mets 360 2m
Tweets
-
The Brewers take out starter Zach Davies so that a lefty can face Jay Bruce. It doesn't work. Bruce rips an RBI dou… https://t.co/2Qsb1ML7U7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets fans have always loved Jay Bruce, except the two times they loudly didn’t.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I am Met game with 1 eye on game and one eye on what I am hearing in the world--apparently the President will talk… https://t.co/N5noTZJjYzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Official Team Account
-
BRUCE WITH AN RBI DOUBLE! CONFORTO SCORES! 4-2 METS!Blogger / Podcaster
-
BRUUUUUCE!! RBI DOUBLE!! 4-2 METS! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
