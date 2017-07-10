New York Mets

Mets Minors
Dsc_0611-e1471108151571

Mets Minor League Transactions: Busy Day Highlighted By Monell Signing

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 2m

... Franco, son of Mets Hall of Famer John Franco, was assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Left-handed reliever David Roseboom was a ...

Tweets