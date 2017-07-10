New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-1-4

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the Mets go to Eleven

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

... they don’t get it. Here’s Keith Hernandez holding up a tiny blue glove. The Mets are selling the Rusty Staub patch…for $20. This site turns 10 tomorrow.  Som ...

Tweets