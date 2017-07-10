New York Mets

Deadspin
Vreriwptrdeieekac14t

Owner Who Sold Off All His Team's Best Players Wants Team To "Find A Way To Win More Games"

by: Chris Thompson Deadspin 9m

... team averaged just 6,556 fans per game over their three-game series with the Mets last week. Some teams’ fan bases travel, I came from a team where our fan ba ...

Tweets