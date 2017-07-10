New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_mets

Watch: Frazier's son does Mets' salt-and-pepper celebration during Little League

by: Enrique Hernández@kikehndez The Score 3m

... on base. Now, it seems the movement has spread to Little League. The son of Mets third baseman broke out the salt-and-pepper shaker after smoking a single du ...

Tweets