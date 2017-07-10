New York Mets
Wilmer Flores' walk-off homer leads Mets past Brewers, 3-2 | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 11m
... previous record was four series wins to open the new year, done by the 2006 Mets. Watch the Wilmer Walk Off! Wilmer Flores wins it for the Mets with a HR! 🍎🍎 ...
Flores on his Gatorade bath via Cespedes: "I told him No. But he still did it."
Road trip by my man @AndySlaterSLATER SCOOP: I found the Marlins office in the British Virgin Islands. ?? https://t.co/dIraoI5aKC
Wilmer: "We didn't want to play extra innings for sure."
The Mets are on ? to start the season and @MikeStanton29 thinks their new manager deserves a lot of the credit. #LGM
.@Noahsyndergaard says he felt good and he and @tnido24 were having fun out there. #MetsWIN
Video: Wilmer Flores Game-Winning Homer https://t.co/8bltmzItFN
