New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10787323_154511658_lowres

Wilmer Flores Played Walk-Off Master Yet Again on Sunday

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 10m

... im no,” Flores said. “But he still did it.” The last walk-off homer from the Mets also came off the bat of Flores on July 22, 2017 against the Oakland Athleti ...

Tweets