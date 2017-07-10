New York Mets

Mets Merized
Gerson-bautista

Minor League Weekly: Bautista on the Front Burner in Binghamton

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 5m

... ing Training and will likely fill in if needed in Columbia or St. Lucie. The Mets reportedly signed catcher Johnny Monell to a minor league contract on Friday ...

Tweets