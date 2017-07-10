New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10781851

Answering the call: The Mets’ amazin’ ability to respond

by: Alex Rosen Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 6m

... occurrences, seven were to tie the game and three were to take the lead. The Mets have given their league-best pitching staff above-average run support in jus ...

Tweets