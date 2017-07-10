New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Aj

Tom Brennan - IT IS SUPPOSED TO ALL BE ABOUT WINNING, SO....WHAT ABOUT AJ RAMOS?

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 21m

... the reliable Addison Reed on his merry way.  So what has Ramos done for the Mets since that trade? (No, rooming in NYC with Giancarlo Stanton does not count, ...

Tweets