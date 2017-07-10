New York Mets

North Jersey
636549055801326839-022218-metsst-03

Mets promote hard-throwing righty Gerson Bautista, demote Hansel Robles

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 12m

... lished 3:05 p.m. ET April 17, 2018 | Updated 3:07 p.m. ET April 17, 2018 The Mets workout this morning. Pitchers, Gerson Bautista and Matt Purke walk to the b ...

Tweets