New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.T. Realmuto tries to diffuse Marlins offseason trade wish
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 13s
... old catcher has hit .280 with 38 home runs across four seasons in Miami. The Mets have spoken to the rebuilding Marlins about Realmuto, according to The Post’ ...
Tweets
-
Gio Gonzalez en route to 11-1 with a 1.82 ERA in 15 starts at Citi Field.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Can’t believe the Mets gave away Oliver Perez’s uniform number.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Nationals have one stinkin' extra-base hit tonight and they're leading 5-2. This can't happen #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @Aramarksports, The Mets, Concession Stands, and t... https://t.co/qDWDtBcEArBlogger / Podcaster
-
“The guys we got have got to play better.” Brian Cashman, when asked if Torres is on the way up soon.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“The guys we got have got to player better.” Brian Cashman, when asked if Torres is on the way up soon.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets