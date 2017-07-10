New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Vance-worley-1024x683

Mets Sign Vance Worley To Minor League Deal, Release A.J. Griffin

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 4m

... Worley and Copeland to the Triple-A staff will replace some of the depth the Mets lost by cutting ties with the 31-year-old Griffin. The Mets added Griffin on ...

Tweets