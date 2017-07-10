New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Harvey roughed up, scoffs at bullpen talk
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 54s
... starting pitcher. That's my mindset." Harvey at least took pressure off the Mets' bullpen by making it through six innings. He retired 11 of the last 12 batt ...
Tweets
-
The cause might be lost ... https://t.co/CuPw2qKMCIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Folks, it just cannot be described. Keith Hernandez is gold. #LGM @keithhernandez https://t.co/qgraC4u9HIBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's looking like this is the start of what will be an ugly divorce for Matt Harvey and the #Mets https://t.co/jgek5vDbBMBlogger / Podcaster
-
You had to know Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Shaq would have some advice for Kenny Smith's #Knicks interview https://t.co/VH6T0q5o7oBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Harvey roughed up, scoffs at bullpen talk https://t.co/kCItoorsqgTV / Radio Network
-
Matt Harvey, who increasingly does not appear to be a starting pitcher: "I'm a starting pitcher"… https://t.co/rYR6DbF2K7Humor
- More Mets Tweets