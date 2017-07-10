New York Mets

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/20/18: One out of four ain’t bad?

by: Daniel Convery SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m

... from Columbia Fireflies. ROSTER ALERT: C Carlos Sanchez assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets. Low-A: (9-5) HICKORY 10, COLUMBIA 5 () Despite striking ...

