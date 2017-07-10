New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
853095460.jpg

This Week in Mets Quotes, 4/20/18

by: Joe Sokolowski SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m

... g to hit a homer. It just happens when you make good contact.” – [] Love the Mets? Love the Mets. ”Flo’s known for walk-offs. He’s the king of the walk-offs.” ...

Tweets