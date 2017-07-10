New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 7:35 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 1m

... A, 4.19 FIP, 1.570 WHIP and 99 ERA+. Three of his 19 starts were against the Mets where he pitched 16.2 innings allowing 6 runs, 5 earned off 14 hits and 7 wa ...

Tweets