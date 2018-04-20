New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Noah-syndergaard-mets-2018

Noah Syndergaard is one of baseball''s most complete pitchers | SI.com

by: Michael Beller April 20, 2018 Sports Illustrated 5m

... 2/3 innings. Could he actually get any better than that? Syndergaard and the Mets decided the risk was worth it more than a year ago, but we’re just now getti ...

Tweets