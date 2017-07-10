New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Slumping Yo comes through clutch in 12th

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

... through the right side of the infield in the 12th inning Friday, leading the Mets to a 5-3 win over the Braves at SunTrust Park. It was Cespedes' third go-ahe ...

Tweets