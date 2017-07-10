New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
472d5730-4589-11e8-9ad5-152b8218f060_ap_18109101169719

Yoenis Cespedes suggests breaking vow to Mets in order to break his slump

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports 9m

... thinks it might be time to pick up an old hobby that probably won’t make the Mets or Mets fans too happy. Golf. Not just golf on off days either. Though he vo ...

Tweets