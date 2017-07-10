New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets call up Corey Oswalt, option Gerson Bautista to Double-A
by: Nicholas Schreiber — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m
... ed up to the big leagues on April 10 . Oswalt had been called up in case the Mets needed to use an extra arm in the bullpen for the game before ’s first start ...
Tweets
-
Dombrowski's patience through a winter of criticism paid off on J.D. Martinez, as Sox threaten to run away from Yan… https://t.co/Zn0WHxOd7eBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Devils are 3/18 in the series on the PP, thus farBlogger / Podcaster
-
I do not know how to handle a Mets organization that is making almost all of the right decisions and making them on… https://t.co/BjyKxQ0DP8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Harvey to the bullpen, per CallawayTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @cstbtweet: I hope he embraces the challenge (especially as the window’s shut on food blogging & modeling) https://t.co/zsY3nT4oVfBlogger / Podcaster
-
You almost have to wonder if Green sitting that last penalty kill was a blessing in disguise -- he needed rest #NJDevilsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets