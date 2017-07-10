by:
Vasilis Drimalitis
—
SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
4m
... uring spring training. If all goes well, he is on Saturday in San Diego. The Mets signed Vargas to a two-year, $16 million deal in February following his 18-w ...
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?