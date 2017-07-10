New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Vargas-1.0

Jason Vargas scheduled to make Mets debut on Saturday in San Diego

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... uring spring training. If all goes well, he is on Saturday in San Diego. The Mets signed Vargas to a two-year, $16 million deal in February following his 18-w ...

Tweets