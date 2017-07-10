New York Mets

North Jersey
Mets will skip Matt Harvey's next start, send struggling righty to the bullpen

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... contrary Thursday night, Matt Harvey is not a starting pitcher anymore.  The Mets have sent the struggling righty to the bullpen in an attempt to help him reb ...

