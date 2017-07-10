New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Wireap_9e8f512b8d364a7697f5c09ddf6c7ae3_16x9_992

Mets demote longtime starter Matt Harvey to bullpen

by: ABC News Yahoo Sports 41s

... ation. "On a scale of one to 10 being (upset), a 10," Harvey said before the Mets played Atlanta on Saturday night. "But my performance hasn't been there and ...

Tweets