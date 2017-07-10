New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets option Bautista, recall Oswalt for bullpen
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 8m
... ategy, he is likely to return before long. The Mets on Saturday optioned Bautista to Double-A Binghamton, recalling right-hander ...
Tweets
-
Lobaton gets "If I only *had a Brain" (Lobotomy reference)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Another horse crap slide. A lot of Major leaguers don’t know how to slide. I see it a lot. Get out of the batting c… https://t.co/nYFLfOH2qkTV / Radio Personality
-
Lobaton gets "If I only get a Brain" (Lobotomy reference)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jay Bruce will be on the DL with a .150 BA by the time his t-shirt night rolls around. #factBlogger / Podcaster
-
I've never been a fan of replay in those situations where it's a guy coming off the bag for a millisecond. Feel sam… https://t.co/hNTdgr024vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Amazing to me that major leaguers don’t now how to slide Inciarte gives Mets a vital Out at 3b on overslideBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets