New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10799995

Game recap April 21: New season, same Mets

by: Alex Rosen Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 9m

... e young season. Familia struck out Preston Tucker to end the threat, and the Mets went to the ninth with the 3-2 advantage. Former top prospect Jesse Biddle c ...

Tweets