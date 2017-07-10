New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dwpz7c2w4aaydbv

Mets Minors Recap: Kay Fires Six Scoreless For Columbia

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 1m

... say CF: 1-for-2, .237/.356/.289 Ian Strom RF: 0-for-2, K, .310/.362/.524 The Mets were limited to just two hits as they were shutout in the rain-shortened gam ...

Tweets