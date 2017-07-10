New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets might not need a second lefty in the bullpen
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
... nstead it is who got the bullpen assignment. So the question remains, do the Mets need another southpaw in the bullpen? One of the accepted truisms in basebal ...
Tweets
-
Adrian Gonzalez has 55 plate appearances and 50 (!!) of them have been against righties. He's still hitting just .2… https://t.co/N26bvceYyWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Will Matt Harvey be an ex-Met before the season ends? https://t.co/5aXLlj7f2gTV / Radio Network
-
Will Matt Harvey be an ex-Met before the season ends? https://t.co/lU099vN7HzBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @30newsletter: Looking for a reporting job or internship? Subscribe for #journalismjobs listings in your inbox weekly.… https://t.co/2WP31gRq3YBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“I know this. He’s alive. He’s got a chance. That’s what I’m hanging onto. And prayers are more necessary than talk… https://t.co/rGLPjmcrwXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes says lack of golf may have caused early season slump https://t.co/u49ksr1mQNBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets